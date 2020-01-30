US: GDP Grows 2.1 Percent In Fourth Quarter, Driven By Trade And Government Spending – Analysis

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at a 2.1 percent annual rate in the ... Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at a 2.1 percent annual rate in the fourth quarter , bringing its growth rate for the year to 2.3 percent. That is a fall from the 2.5 percent growth rate in 2018 and 2.8 percent in 2017. The 2.5 percent average for the first three years of the Trump administration is almost identical to the 2.4 👓 View full article

