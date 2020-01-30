US: GDP Grows 2.1 Percent In Fourth Quarter, Driven By Trade And Government Spending – Analysis
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at a 2.1 percent annual rate in the fourth quarter, bringing its growth rate for the year to 2.3 percent. That is a fall from the 2.5 percent growth rate in 2018 and 2.8 percent in 2017. The 2.5 percent average for the first three years of the Trump administration is almost identical to the 2.4...
Real gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 2.1% in the fourth quarter of last year, according to the advance estimate from the Bureau of Economic... HousingWire Also reported by •Politico •RTTNews •SeattlePI.com •Seattle Times
