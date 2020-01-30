Global  

Bank strike today, tomorrow

Hindu Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called for a two-day nationwide employees’ strike on January 31 and February 1 to press is demands.The UFBU
Bank employees to strike today, tomorrow

Employees of most public and private banks have planned a two-day strike from Friday [January 31]. Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Rav
Hindu

Bank strike: 10 lakh bankers to boycott work on January 31 and February 1

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called a two-day nationwide bank strike from Friday (January 31) demanding early wage revision settlement, due since...
Zee News Also reported by •Hindu

rubi_gupta03

Rubi Gupta RT @moneycontrolcom: The #UFBU, that is an umbrella body of 9 bank unions, has called for a strike today and tomorrow, i.e. Feb 1. Here's a… 2 hours ago

AlokSin27744363

Alok Singh RT @ndtv: All-India bank strike today, tomorrow; branch ops, ATMs could be affected https://t.co/EfEfRHkN6R https://t.co/5s6PCPFGqX 5 hours ago

newsinformer4

news informer All-India Bank Strike Today, Tomorrow; ATMs Could Be Affected https://t.co/RvbxyOp27L 5 hours ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol The #UFBU, that is an umbrella body of 9 bank unions, has called for a strike today and tomorrow, i.e. Feb 1. Here'… https://t.co/F2K6ZKzXz2 6 hours ago

Basheersainude2

Basheer sainudeen Tweet from NDTV (@ndtv) NDTV (@ndtv) Tweeted: All-India bank strike today, tomorrow; branch ops, ATMs could be affe… https://t.co/T6hQHaepXm 6 hours ago

