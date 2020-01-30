Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > French Court Overturns Cardinal's Conviction In Sex Abuse Case

French Court Overturns Cardinal's Conviction In Sex Abuse Case

Newsy Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
French Court Overturns Cardinal's Conviction In Sex Abuse CaseWatch VideoA French appeals court overturned a cardinal's conviction for failing to report sexual abuse allegations within his diocese. 

Last year, Cardinal Philippe Barbarin became the highest-ranking Catholic official in France to be convicted of covering up child sex abuse. 

A court in Lyon handed Barbarin a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: French Court Overturns Cardinal's Conviction In Sex Abuse Case

French Court Overturns Cardinal's Conviction In Sex Abuse Case 01:02

 Last year, Cardinal Philippe Barbarin became the highest-ranking Catholic official in France to be convicted of covering up child sex abuse.

Recent related videos from verified sources

French court overturns guilty verdict on cardinal [Video]French court overturns guilty verdict on cardinal

A French appeals court on Thursday overturned an earlier ruling against Philippe Barbarin, a Roman Catholic cardinal who was convicted last year of failing to report sexual abuse charges. Emer McCarthy..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:45Published

Gigi Hadid on track to join Harvey Weinstein s*x abuse trial jury [Video]Gigi Hadid on track to join Harvey Weinstein s*x abuse trial jury

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been called as a potential juror for Harvey Weinstein’s s*x assault case.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

French cardinal acquitted on appeal in sex abuse case involving priest

A French appeals court on Thursday acquitted Cardinal Philippe Barbarin on charges of covering up the sexual abuse of minors in his flock.
CBC.ca

Court: Methodist bishops must testify in sex abuse case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two United Methodist bishops must testify in a lawsuit filed by a one-time church member who claimed he was sexually abused, the...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News French Court Overturns Cardinal’s Conviction for Failing to Report Sex Abuse https://t.co/OCmLQKpwnj 31 minutes ago

NBisserbe

Noemie Bisserbe Cardinal Philippe Barbarin’s conviction of failing to report child***abuse is overturned by a French appeals cour… https://t.co/14xlxpFWja 1 hour ago

manianca

Mark French Court Overturns Cardinal's Conviction for Failing to Report Sex Abuse https://t.co/Gl5rjbEPab @WSJ @manianca @Inn_Fin_Grp 1 hour ago

HenkRijkers

Henk Rijkers ن RT @FrancisXRocca: UPDATED: Cardinal Philippe Barbarin’s conviction of failing to report child***abuse is overturned by a French appeals… 1 hour ago

FrancisXRocca

Francis X. Rocca UPDATED: Cardinal Philippe Barbarin’s conviction of failing to report child***abuse is overturned by a French app… https://t.co/GBgbDMtqPL 1 hour ago

rsgaddy18

Robert Scott Gaddy RT @WSJ: Cardinal Philippe Barbarin received the the first and only conviction of such a high-ranking Catholic Church official for covering… 2 hours ago

curiocat13

Camilla van Gerbig 🔸🔶 FBPE 🕷 RT @ReutersUK: French court overturns earlier guilty verdict on cardinal Barbarin https://t.co/bURLDSEjmx https://t.co/bdDVWsaohH 2 hours ago

jassogne

🚴‍♂️ Jassogne LYON, France (Reuters) - A French appeals court on Thursday overturned an earlier ruling against Philippe Barbarin,… https://t.co/13C86pM7Yz 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.