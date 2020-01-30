News24.com | Prince Harry loses complaint against Mail on Sunday

Global  

Britain's Prince Harry has lost a complaint against tabloid newspaper the Mail on Sunday about a story criticising wildlife photographs he posted on Instagram.
 The Duke of Sussex's claim that a Sunday newspaper wrote an inaccurate article about wildlife pictures posted on his Instagram account has been dismissed by a newspaper industry regulator. Harry complained to the Independent Press Standards Organisation that the Mail on Sunday breached the accuracy...

