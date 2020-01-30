Global  

E Jean Carroll, who says Trump raped her, seeks president's DNA

Al Jazeera Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Lawyers say want to know if Trump's genetic material is on the dress Carroll says she wore during alleged encounter.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: E. Jean Carroll Demands Trump Submits His DNA

E. Jean Carroll Demands Trump Submits His DNA 00:32

 E. Jean Carroll is demanding President Trump's DNA.

Could Trump turn his impeachment into a strength? [Video]Could Trump turn his impeachment into a strength?

Karine Jean-Pierre, MSNBC political analyst and chief public affairs officer at MoveOn.org, warns that President Donald Trump’s impeachment will not change his behavior. “He&apos;s going to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34Published

N.Y. Judge Rejects Trump's Attempt To Dismiss Defamation Lawsuit [Video]N.Y. Judge Rejects Trump's Attempt To Dismiss Defamation Lawsuit

E. Jean Carroll filed the lawsuit in November, and it&apos;s tied to her sexual assault allegation against President Trump.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:48Published


E. Jean Carroll, Who Accused Trump of Rape, Now Wants His DNA

E. Jean Carroll, Who Accused Trump of Rape, Now Wants His DNAPresident Donald Trump is being requested to give DNA to the courts to render a verdict on whether or not his DNA matches that found on a dress belonging to...
Mediaite

E. Jean Carroll, Who Accused Trump of Rape, Seeks His DNA in Lawsuit

Ms. Carroll says that President Trump assaulted her in the 1990s, and that she has the dress she was wearing during the incident.
NYTimes.com

