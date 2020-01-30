Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > World Health Organization > World Health Organization declares coronavirus an international public health emergency

World Health Organization declares coronavirus an international public health emergency

France 24 Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The World Health Organization declared on Thursday that the coronavirus epidemic in China now constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published < > Embed
News video: World Health Organization Meets To Decide If Coronavirus Is A Global Emergency

World Health Organization Meets To Decide If Coronavirus Is A Global Emergency 00:43

 More than 7,800 cases of the viral infection have been confirmed worldwide and 170 people have died, Ali Lucia reports (0:43). WCCO 4 News At Noon – January 30, 2020

Recent related videos from verified sources

WHO announces 'public health emergency' for novel coronavirus outbreak [Video]WHO announces "public health emergency" for novel coronavirus outbreak

With new cases of the novel coronavirus popping up around the world, the WHO took a major step Wednesday. It’s now calling the disease a public health emergency. Local health officials say there's no..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:11Published

Local health officials assure public after WHO declaration on coronavirus outbreak [Video]Local health officials assure public after WHO declaration on coronavirus outbreak

With new cases of the novel coronavirus popping up around the world, the WHO took a major step Wednesday. It’s now calling the disease a public health emergency. Local health officials say there's no..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WHO Reconsiders A Coronavirus Health Emergency Declaration

WHO Reconsiders A Coronavirus Health Emergency DeclarationWatch VideoThe World Health Organization is once again considering declaring an international public health emergency over the deadly coronavirus...
Newsy Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters

More than 150 Australians register to be evacuated from China

The calls for help came as the World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus an international public health emergency.
The Age Also reported by •RTTNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BrigitteNackae2

Clean universe RT @Shawna_7777: Breaking: And, here we go... World Health Organization declares coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency https://t… 19 seconds ago

JohnAlberrrrrrt

John Albert P. Bergula, RN #VaccinesWork RT @earthshakerph: GLOBAL CONCERN: The World Health Organization (WHO) officially declares 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as Public Hea… 20 seconds ago

walkerdl

Daniel Walker RT @KFinProductions: World Health Organization declares coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency https://t.co/LYbXqIDSFk 21 seconds ago

CityNews

CityNews Toronto As the World Health Organization declares the coronavirus a global emergency, @CityCynthia has an update on the sus… https://t.co/StoP6iPZ00 21 seconds ago

NotYourMatePal

big trouble RT @ABC: BREAKING: World Health Organization declares the coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern—only the sixth tim… 21 seconds ago

MissTree1975

MissTree ✝️ 🇺🇸 RT @seanhannity: *VIRUS UPDATE: "The World Health Organization declared the outbreak sparked by a new virus in China that has been exported… 27 seconds ago

BrendanCTV

Brendan Connor RT @CTVNews: Officials with the World Health Organization have declared the coronavirus a global health emergency. Read more: https://t.co/… 28 seconds ago

awatkins_

_ RT @latimes: Breaking: The coronavirus outbreak is now a public health emergency of international concern, the World Health Organization de… 47 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.