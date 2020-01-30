Global  

Trump defense claims acts to help reelection not impeachable

Japan Today Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Alan Dershowitz delivered a stunning defense of President Donald Trump in the Senate that would essentially make it impossible to impeach a president for anything he might do…
0
Trump lawyer says quid pro quo to help reelection is not impeachable [Video]Trump lawyer says quid pro quo to help reelection is not impeachable

Prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz, a member of President Donald Trump&apos;s legal team, argued on the Senate floor Wednesday that a quid pro quo motivated by helping the president&apos;s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:19Published

Dershowitz’s Bonkers Trump Defense [Video]Dershowitz’s Bonkers Trump Defense

President Donald Trump’s defense lawyer echoed Richard Nixon’s claim that “when the president does it, that means that it is not illegal.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 03:41Published


WASHINGTON (AP) — In a striking shift from President Donald Trump’s claim of “perfect” dealings with Ukraine, his defense asserted at his Senate trial...
Seattle Times

Dershowitz mounts unconventional defense of Trump as Senate impeachment trial enters new phase

President Trump's defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz argued Wednesday that a president can’t be impeached for using the levers of his power to stay in office,...
FOXNews.com

