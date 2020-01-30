Trump lawyer blurs lines between charity and profit Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jay Sekulow, one of President Donald Trump’s lead attorneys during the impeachment trial , is being paid for his legal work through a rented $80-a-month mailbox a block away from the White House. The Pennsylvania Avenue box appears to be the sole physical location of the Constitutional Litigation and Advocacy Group, a for-profit […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this WAKE UP AMERICA PBS NewsHour: Trump lawyer blurs lines between charity and profit. https://t.co/LZSwMc6NFF via @GoogleNews 7 minutes ago Bini Trump lawyer blurs lines between charity and profit https://t.co/1MTYeruVaP 8 minutes ago dasiavue RT @Heidimoconnor: Jay Sekulow needs to be removed immediately from Chambers! https://t.co/ryGP8iEXzq 37 minutes ago dasiavue Trump lawyer blurs lines between charity and profit – The Seattle Times https://t.co/k3PjMYORwl 39 minutes ago QuorumCall 🇺🇸 Trump lawyer blurs lines between charity and profit https://t.co/PHj5f42mDH https://t.co/qilDLfNFkW 42 minutes ago UnbFacts Trump Lawyer Blurs Lines Between Charity and Profit https://t.co/3scel7Sx1U 53 minutes ago Bunny Trump lawyer blurs lines between charity and profit https://t.co/JqQMnkvGXF (because of course)(like client, like advocate) 55 minutes ago Jackie Richey Birds of a feather ... Charity watchdogs for years have raised concerns about the blurred lines between for-profi… https://t.co/bkbxA17Lv3 1 hour ago