Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump lawyer blurs lines between charity and profit

Trump lawyer blurs lines between charity and profit

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jay Sekulow, one of President Donald Trump’s lead attorneys during the impeachment trial, is being paid for his legal work through a rented $80-a-month mailbox a block away from the White House. The Pennsylvania Avenue box appears to be the sole physical location of the Constitutional Litigation and Advocacy Group, a for-profit […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ClaudineR66

WAKE UP AMERICA PBS NewsHour: Trump lawyer blurs lines between charity and profit. https://t.co/LZSwMc6NFF via @GoogleNews 7 minutes ago

binimaryles

Bini Trump lawyer blurs lines between charity and profit https://t.co/1MTYeruVaP 8 minutes ago

dasiavue

dasiavue RT @Heidimoconnor: Jay Sekulow needs to be removed immediately from Chambers! https://t.co/ryGP8iEXzq 37 minutes ago

dasiavue

dasiavue Trump lawyer blurs lines between charity and profit – The Seattle Times https://t.co/k3PjMYORwl 39 minutes ago

QuorumCall

QuorumCall 🇺🇸 Trump lawyer blurs lines between charity and profit https://t.co/PHj5f42mDH https://t.co/qilDLfNFkW 42 minutes ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts Trump Lawyer Blurs Lines Between Charity and Profit https://t.co/3scel7Sx1U 53 minutes ago

DaemonAAc

Bunny Trump lawyer blurs lines between charity and profit https://t.co/JqQMnkvGXF (because of course)(like client, like advocate) 55 minutes ago

jackienmutts

Jackie Richey Birds of a feather ... Charity watchdogs for years have raised concerns about the blurred lines between for-profi… https://t.co/bkbxA17Lv3 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.