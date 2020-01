Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Watch VideoThe World Health Organization declared a public



The director-general of the WHO praised China's containment efforts and said without its help, "we would have seen many... Watch VideoThe World Health Organization declared a public health emergency of international concern on Thursday over the coronavirus outbreak that has spread from China to more than a dozen countries.The director-general of the WHO praised China's containment efforts and said without its help, "we would have seen many 👓 View full article