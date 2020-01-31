|
What Was Your First Flu?
Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The virus you were exposed to as a young child determines how well you fight the flu for the rest of your life, Canadian researchers find.
Were you born in an H1N1 year or an H3N2 year? The first type of influenza virus we are exposed to in early childhood dictates our ability to fight the flu for the rest of our lives,...
