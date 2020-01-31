Trump’s ‘Deal Of The Century’ Middle East Peace Plan Falters At The Box Office – Analysis
Friday, 31 January 2020 () By Kabir Taneja
After three years of being in the works, led by US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jarred Kushner, the administration’s plan for a settlement between Israel and Palestine was unveiled in Washington D.C. on January 28, with a press conference attended by Israel’s embattled Prime...
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the White House, where President Donald Trump shared a new vision for an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, said Trump's proposal recognizes the Jordan Valley as "a permanent part of the Jewish state."
