Pilots Union Sues American Airlines To Halt U.S.-China Flights

Friday, 31 January 2020
Pilots Union Sues American Airlines To Halt U.S.-China FlightsWatch VideoA pilots union has sued American Airlines to halt flights to China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Allied Pilots Association, which represents 15,000 American Airlines pilots, filed suit on Thursday in an effort to get a temporary restraining order to "immediately halt the carrier's U.S.-China service." The...
News video: Pilots Union Sues American Airlines To Halt U.S.-China Flights

Pilots Union Sues American Airlines To Halt U.S.-China Flights 00:52

 ​The Allied Pilots Association is asking for a temporary restraining order to ​"immediately halt [American Airlines'] U.S.-China service."

U.S. State Department Tells Americans Not To Travel To China [Video]U.S. State Department Tells Americans Not To Travel To China

The order comes as the American Airlines pilots union launches a lawsuit against the company to stop flying there, amid the coronavirus outbreak, Jason DeRusha reports (1:39). WCCO This Morning -..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:39Published

State Department Tells Americans Not To Travel To China Due To Coronavirus [Video]State Department Tells Americans Not To Travel To China Due To Coronavirus

Earlier in the day American Airlines pilots union sued airline to stop flights to China.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:34Published


American Airlines pilots sue to halt flights to China

DALLAS (AP) — The pilots’ union at American Airlines sued to block the carrier from flying to China and told members not to operate flight there because of...
Seattle Times

American pilots union sues to stop China flights amid coronavirus outbreak; United extends cuts

The union representing American Airlines' pilots sued Thursday to stop the carrier from flying to China amid the coronavirus outbreak.
USATODAY.com

