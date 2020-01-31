Pilots Union Sues American Airlines To Halt U.S.-China Flights

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Watch VideoA pilots union has sued American Airlines to halt flights to China amid the



The Allied Pilots Association, which represents 15,000 American Airlines pilots, filed suit on Thursday in an effort to get a temporary restraining order to "immediately halt the carrier's U.S.-China service." The... Watch VideoA pilots union has sued American Airlines to halt flights to China amid the coronavirus outbreak The Allied Pilots Association, which represents 15,000 American Airlines pilots, filed suit on Thursday in an effort to get a temporary restraining order to "immediately halt the carrier's U.S.-China service." The 👓 View full article

