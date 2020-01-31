Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus death toll in China reaches 213, WHO declares global emergency

Coronavirus death toll in China reaches 213, WHO declares global emergency

Zee News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Chinese authorities have confirmed 213 deaths in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak with as many as 9,692 confirmed cases. Hubei province has reported 5,806 confirmed cases, including 204 deaths, official media reported.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: WHO declares coronavirus global emergency as death toll rises

WHO declares coronavirus global emergency as death toll rises 05:59

 China's health commission says the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 9,692 with at least 213 deaths.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus declared a global health emergency [Video]Coronavirus declared a global health emergency

Coronavirus Has Been Declared a Global Health Emergency. The World Health Organization (WHO) made the declaration during a press conference on Thursday. "We have witnessed the emergence of a previously..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:10Published

Delta, American Airlines Cancel Flights to China After WHO Declares Coronavirus Global Emergency [Video]Delta, American Airlines Cancel Flights to China After WHO Declares Coronavirus Global Emergency

Both Delta Airlines and American Airlines have canceled flights to China.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China virus death toll tops 200 as WHO declares global emergency

The death toll in China from the new coronavirus reached 213 on Friday, with overall cases worldwide rising rapidly in an outbreak that the World Health...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaCBC.caIndiaTimesBangkok Postbizjournals

Investors flee Hong Kong stocks as coronavirus death toll rises

China-focused shares in the city have experienced their worst week in almost 2 years
FT.com Also reported by •CBC.caCTV NewsUSATODAY.comIndiaTimesMid-DayThe Age

Tweets about this

HongKonger_1001

odywr RT @JenniferHYChan: #Coronavirus live updates: China says death toll hits 213 Confirmed cases: 9800 UK confirmed first 2 cases Singapor… 2 seconds ago

joycegroeslon

stanley joyce RT @ClimateRealists: More Worrisome Than Climate Change: China accused of lying over true scale of coronavirus: Death toll may be higher th… 5 seconds ago

Tess89516602

ANNECSH RT @TIME: “Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems.” WHO declares global pub… 6 seconds ago

Betty67637356

Betty RT @htommy998: 1/30 #CoronavirusOutbreak Many coronavirus infected people showed no obvious symptoms. They fell into coma suddenly while… 10 seconds ago

xzxzanalazy

ANA RT @MailOnline: China accused of lying over true scale of coronavirus: Death toll may be higher than the official 213 #CoronavirusOutbreak… 12 seconds ago

corcinoclaudiaa

Clau RT @CBSThisMorning: The @WHO has declared the coronavirus a global health emergency, and a hospital confirmed the 1st case of person-to-per… 15 seconds ago

Z17Sara

Sara RT @PhilosophyNook: Since the #CoronavirusOutbreak the #CCP - arrested concerned citizens - silenced doctors - detained journalists - cens… 26 seconds ago

BolgerLorraine

lorraineM #FBPE aka @Mineo Lorraine. RT @syhawkes: Today 2 Patients in Britain 🇬🇧 have tested positive for #CoronaVirus the location is rumoured to be in #Newcastle, as the dea… 28 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.