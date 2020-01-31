ACT declares state of emergency as bushfire threat increases

inge ACT bushfires: Canberra declares state of emergency stay safe fellow Canberrans some tough days ahead. https://t.co/iJZrAJgmZr 4 minutes ago Darlene Richard ACT declares state of emergency as Namadgi bushfire burns out of control... https://t.co/pE8woB55Y4 via @YouTube 4 minutes ago TheLocalBusinessPod Australia declares state of emergency for the capital of Canberra amid bushfire threats https://t.co/gpPDB4tEAa https://t.co/UmovOKTzMY 5 minutes ago Nigeria Stock Exchange News Australia declares state of emergency for the capital of Canberra amid bushfire threats #NSEUPDATE https://t.co/TWqF26LIzE 5 minutes ago Ravi Kiran B RT @marnieoneill7: #BREAKING The ACT has declared a state of emergency as an 18000 hectare inferno threatens the Australian capital @newsco… 5 minutes ago dm vecinal RT @feebateman: A state of emergency has been declared for the ACT as a large #bushfire burning south of Canberra continues to spread. Hot… 6 minutes ago Fiona Bateman A state of emergency has been declared for the ACT as a large #bushfire burning south of Canberra continues to spre… https://t.co/jAXu5aV2wN 8 minutes ago CNBC International Australia declares state of emergency for the capital of Canberra amid bushfire threats https://t.co/FwcTcELyW2 8 minutes ago