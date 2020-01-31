Global  

ACT declares state of emergency as bushfire threat increases

New Zealand Herald Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
ACT declares state of emergency as bushfire threat increasesThe ACT has declared a state of emergency as the capital faces a potentially horrific day of bushfires.Chief Minister of the ACT, Andrew Barr, announced the state of emergency today, claiming Canberra was facing the "worst bushfire...
Recent related news from verified sources

State of emergency declared as bushfire threatens Australian capital

Australian officials declared a state of emergency for the capital city of Canberra and surrounding regions on Friday, as soaring temperatures and strong winds...
Reuters

Tweets about this

inge37

inge ACT bushfires: Canberra declares state of emergency stay safe fellow Canberrans some tough days ahead. https://t.co/iJZrAJgmZr 4 minutes ago

SheridanneK

Darlene Richard ACT declares state of emergency as Namadgi bushfire burns out of control... https://t.co/pE8woB55Y4 via @YouTube 4 minutes ago

LocalBusPod

TheLocalBusinessPod Australia declares state of emergency for the capital of Canberra amid bushfire threats https://t.co/gpPDB4tEAa https://t.co/UmovOKTzMY 5 minutes ago

NSEupdate

Nigeria Stock Exchange News Australia declares state of emergency for the capital of Canberra amid bushfire threats #NSEUPDATE https://t.co/TWqF26LIzE 5 minutes ago

ravekearan

Ravi Kiran B RT @marnieoneill7: #BREAKING The ACT has declared a state of emergency as an 18000 hectare inferno threatens the Australian capital @newsco… 5 minutes ago

DMVecinal

dm vecinal RT @feebateman: A state of emergency has been declared for the ACT as a large #bushfire burning south of Canberra continues to spread. Hot… 6 minutes ago

feebateman

Fiona Bateman A state of emergency has been declared for the ACT as a large #bushfire burning south of Canberra continues to spre… https://t.co/jAXu5aV2wN 8 minutes ago

CNBCi

CNBC International Australia declares state of emergency for the capital of Canberra amid bushfire threats https://t.co/FwcTcELyW2 8 minutes ago

