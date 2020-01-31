Coronavirus: WHO declares global emergency as toll hits 213

The virus death toll grows to 213, nearly 2,000 new cases, according to the government.



Recent related videos from verified sources The Wuhan coronavirus has spread to every region in China WUHAN, CHINA — China has confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus in Tibet. This means the Wuhan virus has now spread to every single region across China, bringing up the total number of.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:13Published 7 hours ago Coronavirus outbreak: World Health Organisation declares global emergency The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global emergency. The UN health agency defines an international emergency as an “extraordinary event” that constitutes.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published 15 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources WHO declares global emergency as China virus death toll reaches 170 The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday it was declaring the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 170 people in China a global emergency, as cases...

Reuters India 14 hours ago



WHO declares global emergency as China virus spreads quickly The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday it was declaring the China coronavirus outbreak that has killed 170 people in China a global emergency, as...

Reuters 17 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this