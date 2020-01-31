Global  

Coronavirus: WHO declares global emergency as toll hits 213

Khaleej Times Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The virus death toll grows to 213, nearly 2,000 new cases, according to the government.
 China's health commission says the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 9,692 with at least 213 deaths.

The Wuhan coronavirus has spread to every region in China [Video]The Wuhan coronavirus has spread to every region in China

WUHAN, CHINA — China has confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus in Tibet. This means the Wuhan virus has now spread to every single region across China, bringing up the total number of..

Coronavirus outbreak: World Health Organisation declares global emergency [Video]Coronavirus outbreak: World Health Organisation declares global emergency

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global emergency. The UN health agency defines an international emergency as an “extraordinary event” that constitutes..

WHO declares global emergency as China virus death toll reaches 170

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday it was declaring the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 170 people in China a global emergency, as cases...
Reuters India

WHO declares global emergency as China virus spreads quickly

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday it was declaring the China coronavirus outbreak that has killed 170 people in China a global emergency, as...
Reuters

