Coronavirus: WHO declares global emergency as toll hits 213
Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The virus death toll grows to 213, nearly 2,000 new cases, according to the government.
The Wuhan coronavirus has spread to every region in China
WUHAN, CHINA — China has confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus in Tibet.
This means the Wuhan virus has now spread to every single region across China, bringing up the total number of..
