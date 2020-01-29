Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > People confused between Corona beer and virus

People confused between Corona beer and virus

Mid-Day Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
*Washington D.C:* Out of the two coronas, one might give you a hangover while the other one can possibly kill you, but as it seems, a huge lot of people from across the globe probably don't understand this difference.

According to Fox News, the latest Google trends statistics reflect that searches for "corona beer virus" have...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Corona beer virus' searches have surged as coronavirus spreads worldwide

'Corona beer virus' searches have surged as coronavirus spreads worldwide 01:30

 'Corona beer virus' searches have surged as coronavirus spreads worldwide. According to USA Today, recent Google search trends suggest many people believe that Corona beer is somehow associated with coronavirus. In the United States specifically, Google Trends calculated that "beer virus" was the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump said US 'shutdown' Corona virus from spreading to America [Video]Trump said US 'shutdown' Corona virus from spreading to America

As soon as the coronavirus outbreak began in China, the U.S. took decisive actions to protect Americans. President Donald Trump said besides protecting Americans, they offered China help. According to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Biden Attacks Trump Over Proposed Budget Cuts To Health Agencies [Video]Biden Attacks Trump Over Proposed Budget Cuts To Health Agencies

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump over global health issues. He reminded people that Trump reduced U.S. oversight of such issues before the coronavirus..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The coronavirus has nothing to do with Corona beer. But, some people seem to think so.

The search terms 'corona beer' and 'corona beer virus' have surged on Google in the recent week as the outbreak continues to spread and claim lives.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

'People are dumb': Google searches spike for 'Corona beer virus'

'People are dumb': Google searches spike for 'Corona beer virus'As the novel coronavirus, 2019-nCoV , spreads across the world there is understandable concern about how this virus found its way into humans and how people can...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.