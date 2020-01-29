Friday, 31 January 2020 () *Washington D.C:* Out of the two coronas, one might give you a hangover while the other one can possibly kill you, but as it seems, a huge lot of people from across the globe probably don't understand this difference.
According to Fox News, the latest Google trends statistics reflect that searches for "corona beer virus" have...
'Corona beer virus' searches have surged as coronavirus spreads worldwide. According to USA Today, recent Google search trends suggest many people believe that Corona beer is somehow associated with coronavirus. In the United States specifically, Google Trends calculated that "beer virus" was the...
As soon as the coronavirus outbreak began in China, the U.S. took decisive actions to protect Americans. President Donald Trump said besides protecting Americans, they offered China help. According to..