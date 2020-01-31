Cruise ship in Italy in lockdown over feared Coronavirus case
Friday, 31 January 2020 () *Civitavecchia:* Over 6,000 tourists were blocked on a cruise ship in Italy on Thursday after the vast liner was placed on lockdown over two suspected cases of the deadly Coronavirus. Samples from a Chinese couple were sent for testing after three doctors and a nurse boarded the Costa Crociere ship in the port of Civitavecchia to...
