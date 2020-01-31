Global  

Cruise ship in Italy in lockdown over feared Coronavirus case

Mid-Day Friday, 31 January 2020
*Civitavecchia:* Over 6,000 tourists were blocked on a cruise ship in Italy on Thursday after the vast liner was placed on lockdown over two suspected cases of the deadly Coronavirus. Samples from a Chinese couple were sent for testing after three doctors and a nurse boarded the Costa Crociere ship in the port of Civitavecchia to...
 An Italian cruise ship with some 6,000 people stuck on board remained docked at the Italian port of Civitavecchia on Thursday as two Chinese passengers were tested for coronavirus. Francesca Lynagh reports.

