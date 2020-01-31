Global  

WHO declares public health emergency over coronavirus; death toll rises to 213

Mid-Day Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
*Geneva:* The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday announced a public health emergency of international concern over the coronavirus crisis in China and other countries.

"The main reason for this declaration is not because of what is happening in China, but because of what is happening in other countries," Dr Tedros...
News video: Coronavirus travel concerns

Coronavirus travel concerns

 The World Health Organization declared a public health emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Local health officials assure public after WHO declaration on coronavirus outbreak [Video]Local health officials assure public after WHO declaration on coronavirus outbreak

With new cases of the novel coronavirus popping up around the world, the WHO took a major step Wednesday. It’s now calling the disease a public health emergency. Local health officials say there's no..

WHO announces 'public health emergency' for novel coronavirus outbreak [Video]WHO announces "public health emergency" for novel coronavirus outbreak

With new cases of the novel coronavirus popping up around the world, the WHO took a major step Wednesday. It’s now calling the disease a public health emergency. Local health officials say there's no..

World Health Organization declares global public health emergency over coronavirus outbreak

World Health Organization declares global public health emergency over coronavirus outbreak
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom | Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images The ongoing coronavirus outbreak is a global...
WHO says 'too early' to declare public health emergency on coronavirus outbreak in China

Geneva [Switzerland], Jan 24 (ANI): The World Health Organistion (WHO) on Thursday said that it was 'too early' to declare the outbreak of coronavirus in China...
