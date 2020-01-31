Global  

Sport24.co.za | Swys: Stormers pack could give them a Super Rugby edge

News24 Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Former Lions coach Swys de Bruin believes the Stormers pack could give them a significant advantage in this year's Super Rugby tournament.
Sport24.co.za | Stormers name 45-man Super Rugby squad

Stormers head coach John Dobson has confirmed his 45-man squad for the 2020 Super Rugby campaign.
