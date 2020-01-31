Global  

Indian-origin Arvind Krishna elected new CEO of IBM

Khaleej Times Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Krishna is currently IBM Senior Vice President for Cloud and Cognitive Software and will succeed Rometty
IBM CEO Ginni Rometty to Retire

 IBM CEO Ginni Rometty is stepping down after nearly 40 years with the computing giant and eight years at its helm. The company said Thursday that Arvind Krishna will take over as CEO starting April 6

Ginni Rometty stepping down as IBM CEO

IBM has promoted Arvind Krishna to chief executive, succeeding Ginni Rometty, who is retiring after almost 40 years with the company. Armonk, New York-based IBM...
Indian-origin Arvind Krishna becomes new IBM Chief Executive Officer

Krishna has replaced longtime CEO Virginia Rometty. Rometty, 62, will continue as executive chairman and serve through the end of the year when she will retire...
Zee News

Tweets about this

sivadasn

Bharathvasi RT @ssharma68: Indian-origin Arvind Krishna elected new CEO of IBM - Business News https://t.co/r6sdwLhYTt 2 minutes ago

RidimaAneja

Ridima Aneja🇮🇳 RT @ani_digital: Indian-origin Arvind Krishna has been named as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of International Business Machines (IBM) Rea… 5 minutes ago

ragpatel99

Rag Patel RT @baxiabhishek: Sundar Pichai. Satya Nadella. Arvind Krishna. Global big tech CEOs of Indian origin. 8 minutes ago

ssharma68

Lt. Cmdr S K Sharma Indian-origin Arvind Krishna elected new CEO of IBM - Business News https://t.co/r6sdwLhYTt 10 minutes ago

JMJjosephxavier

Constantine Joe Xavier RT @firstpost: "I am thrilled and humbled to be elected as the next Chief Executive Officer of #IBM, and appreciate the confidence that Gin… 11 minutes ago

Puneeth98305337

Puneeth Gowda RT @SwarajyaMag: Indian Origin, IIT Kanpur Graduate Arvind Krishna Elected New CEO Of IBM https://t.co/lOeVX7fBhO 20 minutes ago

HirparaAkshay

Akshay hirpara RT @DrRSureshKumar2: IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO https://t.co/vW3a2dvMpl via @NewIndianXpress 20 minutes ago

anbezhil12

அன்பெழில் RT @n_shekar: One more Indian Origin CEO for a global Fortune 50 "IBM named Arvind Krishna as CEO, replacing Virginia Rometty, who will re… 21 minutes ago

