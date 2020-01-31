Indian-origin Arvind Krishna elected new CEO of IBM
Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Krishna is currently IBM Senior Vice President for Cloud and Cognitive Software and will succeed Rometty
IBM CEO Ginni Rometty is stepping down after nearly 40 years with the computing giant and eight years at its helm. The company said Thursday that Arvind Krishna will take over as CEO starting April 6
