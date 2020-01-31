News24.com | OR Tambo a major hub for drug trafficking, says prison chaplain from Hong Kong

Global  

Nearly 20% of people arrested in Hong Kong in 2018 and 2019 for possession of drugs, smuggled the substance via OR Tambo International Airport, according to Hong Kong prison chaplain John Wotherspoon.
