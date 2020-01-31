State of emergency declared as bushfire threatens Australian capital Canberra

Ivana Ohnana RT @gmanews: State of emergency declared as bushfire threatens Australian capital https://t.co/DRPwJz2MHc 8 seconds ago gail simmons RT @10NewsFirst: Canberra has declared a state of emergency for the first time in more than a decade. A bushfire front south-west of the na… 49 seconds ago Diaz RT @ReutersUS: State of emergency declared as bushfire threatens Australian capital https://t.co/hQhoIMrjgY https://t.co/2jEq6eki58 2 minutes ago Jackie Klees RT @OddemocracyA: State of emergency declared in ACT amid heatwave, rising fire danger | The New Daily https://t.co/CqBwCt9bin 2 minutes ago misskD RT @PDChina: Authorities have declared a bushfire state of emergency in the Australian Capital Territory on Friday, marking the first decla… 2 minutes ago Terry Hingerty RT @AlboMP: A state of emergency has been declared in the ACT for the first time since the devastating 2003 bushfires. This is a stark rem… 4 minutes ago GMA News State of emergency declared as bushfire threatens Australian capital https://t.co/DRPwJz2MHc 7 minutes ago Dunya News State of emergency declared as bushfire threatens Australian capital https://t.co/7WldcZofj0 https://t.co/OPPHTFzgo8 11 minutes ago