Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > News24.com | US tells its citizens 'do not travel' to China because of coronavirus

News24.com | US tells its citizens 'do not travel' to China because of coronavirus

News24 Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The United States has told its citizens "do not travel" to China, raising its advisory status to the highest level of alert because of the coronavirus epidemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. Tells Citizens Not To Travel To China Because Of Coronavirus

U.S. Tells Citizens Not To Travel To China Because Of Coronavirus 01:04

 The new travel advisory was issued after health officials declared the coronavirus a public health emergency.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Humans May Have Contracted Coronavirus From Pangolins [Video]Humans May Have Contracted Coronavirus From Pangolins

Humans May Have Contracted Coronavirus From Pangolins Health officials believe the China-borne virus originated in bats. But humans are thought to have contracted coronavirus from another animal...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published

La cuarentena por el coronavirus deja las calles de China vacías [Video]La cuarentena por el coronavirus deja las calles de China vacías

La cuarentena por el coronavirus deja las calles de China vacías

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The death toll from China’s coronavirus outbreak hits 722, surpassing the total from SARS

The number of deaths from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 722 on Saturday, surpassing the toll from the SARS outbreak on the mainland and Hong Kong...
France 24 Also reported by •The VergeMid-DayReuters

Kuwait advises against travelling to China, calls citizens there to leave - state news agency

Kuwait's ministry of foreign affairs advised its citizens against travelling to China and called upon Kuwaiti citizens currently in China to quickly leave amid...
Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.