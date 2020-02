The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China has risen over 9,800, the country's envoy to the United Nations in Vienna said on Friday.

Reuters India 1 week ago



WHO says too early to say coronavirus peaking in China The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday it was too early to say that China's coronavirus outbreak was peaking, but noted that Wednesday was the...

Reuters India 11 hours ago





