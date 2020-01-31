|
News Brief: Impeachment Trial, Coronavirus, Brexit Day
Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Senate to vote on whether to allow witnesses in Trump impeachment trial. The World Health Organization declares coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency. And, Brexit Day is finally here.
Impeachment Trial Continues 02:08
US Senators will begin the second day of questions and answers in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Thursday afternoon.
