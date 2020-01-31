Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > News Brief: Impeachment Trial, Coronavirus, Brexit Day

News Brief: Impeachment Trial, Coronavirus, Brexit Day

NPR Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Senate to vote on whether to allow witnesses in Trump impeachment trial. The World Health Organization declares coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency. And, Brexit Day is finally here.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Impeachment Trial Continues

Impeachment Trial Continues 02:08

 US Senators will begin the second day of questions and answers in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Thursday afternoon.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson steps off a plane on the same day coronavirus was confirmed in the city [Video]Boris Johnson steps off a plane on the same day coronavirus was confirmed in the city

This video shows the moment Boris Johnson steps off a plane in Newcastle - on the same day coronavirus was confirmed in the city.The PM jetted into Newcastle Airport this morning and was filmed by a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published

Eye On The Day 1/31 [Video]Eye On The Day 1/31

Here are some of the stories we are keeping an eye on: senators weigh in on whether they will vote for witnesses in the impeachment trial, another confirmed case of coronavirus in the U.S., and the..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

News Brief: Impeachment Trial, Kobe Bryant, Coronavirus Spreads

The Senate impeachment trial enters its second week. Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant dies in a helicopter crash. And, public health officials are trying to figure...
NPR

News Brief: Impeachment Trial, Coronavirus, U.K.-Huawei Deal

The Q&A session in the Senate impeachment trial continues. Many questions remain unanswered about the coronavirus. And, the U.S. is critical of the U.K.'s...
NPR


Tweets about this

WCMUNews

WCMU Public Radio News Brief: Impeachment Trial, Coronavirus, Brexit Day https://t.co/U4BrCuFPOs 4 hours ago

Oscar_YA_ZHANG

Oscar Zhang New story on NPR: News Brief: Impeachment Trial, Coronavirus, Brexit Day https://t.co/ToDMZZHgR9 4 hours ago

custodibus

CUSTODIBUS New story on NPR: News Brief: Impeachment Trial, Coronavirus, Brexit Day https://t.co/Ks6qcapGHC 4 hours ago

mburleson86

Martin Burleson New story on NPR: News Brief: Impeachment Trial, Coronavirus, Brexit Day https://t.co/3oaGCQeKm7 4 hours ago

JanosMedyx

János Medenica New story on NPR: News Brief: Impeachment Trial, Coronavirus, Brexit Day https://t.co/21fRSnBhM7 4 hours ago

TimonichevDenja

Denja New story on NPR: News Brief: Impeachment Trial, Coronavirus, Brexit Day https://t.co/D4Ahj7YPmk 5 hours ago

ApriaMalita

Apria Brown New story on NPR: News Brief: Impeachment Trial, Coronavirus, Brexit Day https://t.co/8HFDurZwIr 5 hours ago

nprworld

NPR World News Brief: Impeachment Trial, Coronavirus, Brexit Day https://t.co/nG829m9cjl 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.