Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus Declared A Global Health Emergency By World Health Organization

Coronavirus Declared A Global Health Emergency By World Health Organization

NPR Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
One by one, China's neighbors are closing their borders and restricting travel in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The U.S. and Japan recommend their citizens don't travel to China.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Declared a Global Health Emergency

Coronavirus Declared a Global Health Emergency 01:10

 The World Health Organization (WHO) made the declaration during a press conference on Thursday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Wuhan coronavirus has spread to every region in China [Video]The Wuhan coronavirus has spread to every region in China

WUHAN, CHINA — China has confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus in Tibet. This means the Wuhan virus has now spread to every single region across China, bringing up the total number of..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:13Published

Travelers Take No Chances as Coronavirus Spreads [Video]Travelers Take No Chances as Coronavirus Spreads

With more than 200 deaths and nearly 10,000 cases the coronavirus outbreak is officially a global health emergency. Joe Vazquez reports. (1-30-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus declared global health emergency by WHO

The World Health Organization says efforts must be made to stop the virus spreading to vulnerable countries.
BBC News

WHO says China virus 'too early' for emergency declaration

LONDON (AP) — A viral illness in China that has sickened hundreds of people and prompted Chinese authorities to effectively shut down three cities is not yet a...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

my0nce

🔰ehhY00💚정연 RT @misayeon: TWICE's fan event in Japan on Feb 1-2 has now been cancelled as coronavirus has been declared a global health emergency, and… 3 seconds ago

_crylb

𝙲𝚊𝚛𝚢𝚕 RT @PeterSweden7: BREAKING🚨 The World Health Organization has declared the #CoronaVirus outbreak a global public health emergency. Retwee… 15 seconds ago

bharat2004

Bharat Singh RT @grayperview: Coronavirus declared global health emergency by WHO Here is your apocalypse Dev. @hierophantess https://t.co/iMFplcfiiI 16 seconds ago

pineB0506

หนูพายบี🌸 RT @myoujousoo: PLEASE CANCEL EXO-SC's overseas schedules and Nature Republic Fanmeeting! Your artist's health MUST come first. Open areas… 19 seconds ago

Tyler_Heyman

Supbro RT @GMA: Coronavirus declared global health emergency by WHO after 1st person-to-person US case reported. @perezreports has more. @drjashto… 34 seconds ago

jamildcruz

Jamil Phill RT @UberFacts: Coronavirus has just been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization. The outbreak has risen to 7,800 tot… 39 seconds ago

NoToGlobalists

No To Globalists 🇨🇦 #IamTommyRobinson RT @Education4Libs: BREAKING: The World Health Organization has just declared the Coronavirus a global emergency. Gee. Maybe we shouldn’… 41 seconds ago

pathkindlabs

PathKind Labs As #CoronaVirus has been declared as a global health emergency by WHO, it is better to be aware of our surroundings… https://t.co/EY5NlzhQjD 41 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.