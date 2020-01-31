Global  

USA Gymnastics Offers $215 Million To Larry Nassar Survivors

Friday, 31 January 2020
USA Gymnastics Offers $215 Million To Larry Nassar SurvivorsWatch VideoUSA Gymnastics is offering to pay $215 million to settle lawsuits brought against it by more than 500 survivors of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse.

Nassar is the former team doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. He's currently serving what's effectively a life sentence after he pleaded guilty to...
USA Gymnastics Offers $215 Million To Larry Nassar Survivors

USA Gymnastics Offers $215 Million To Larry Nassar Survivors

 USA Gymnastics is trying to settle lawsuits brought against it by more than 500 survivors of Larry Nassar&apos;s sexual abuse.

U.S.A. Gymnastics Offers $215 Million to Larry Nassar Victims

A lawyer for more than 200 women and girls who accused Mr. Nassar of abuse called the offer “unconscionable.”
USA Gymnastics offers $215 million settlement to Larry Nassar victims

USA Gymnastics plans to offer survivors of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse $215 million to settle their lawsuits over the governing body's failure to protect them.
