How President Trump's Stance On North Korea Has Changed Over The Years

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Watch Video"North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."



President Donald Trump's rhetoric on North Korea has gone from that ... to this.



"My friend."



"If you take a step forward, you will be the first U.S. president to cross this... Watch Video"North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."President Donald Trump's rhetoric on North Korea has gone from that ... to this."My friend.""If you take a step forward, you will be the first U.S. president to cross this 👓 View full article

