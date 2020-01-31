Global  

Pentagon Finds Over 800 Defects In Lockheed Fighter Jets

Friday, 31 January 2020
Pentagon Finds Over 800 Defects In Lockheed Fighter Jets

An annual review of Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jet found dozens of flaws that could impact its safety.


Bloomberg News reports that as of November, the Defense Department had discovered more than 800 software deficiencies and unresolved cybersecurity problems.

But the Pentagon’s director of...
Pentagon Finds Over 800 Defects In Lockheed Fighter Jets

Pentagon Finds Over 800 Defects In Lockheed Fighter Jets 01:18

 The Defense Department discovered more than 800 software deficiencies and unresolved cybersecurity problems in F-35 fighter Jets.

