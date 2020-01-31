|
Pentagon Finds Over 800 Defects In Lockheed Fighter Jets
Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Watch VideoAn annual review of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jet found dozens of flaws that could impact its safety.
Bloomberg News reports that as of November, the Defense Department had discovered more than 800 software deficiencies and unresolved cybersecurity problems.
But the Pentagon’s director of...
