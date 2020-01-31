Global  

Brexit Day: United Kingdom divorces from EU, steps into transition twilight zone

CBC.ca Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The United Kingdom leaves the European Union on Friday for an uncertain Brexit future, the most significant change to its place in the world since the loss of empire and a blow to 70 years of efforts to forge European unity from the ruins of war.
 After years of wait, the day has finally come. The United Kingdom leaves the European Union for an uncertain Brexit future, the most significant change to its place in the world since the loss of empire and a blow to 70 years of efforts to forge European unity from the ruins of war. Ciara Lee reports

Brexiteers celebrate as Britain leaves EU [Video]Brexiteers celebrate as Britain leaves EU

The United Kingdom finally cast off from the European Union on Friday for an uncertain Brexit future.

UK flag comes down in Brussels on Brexit day [Video]UK flag comes down in Brussels on Brexit day

Britain's Union Flag was removed from lines of EU member state flags at the European Parliament building in Brussels on Friday evening ahead of the United Kingdom's exit from the bloc at midnight.

Brexit Day: What you need to know

The United Kingdom will officially cease to be a member of the European Union at 6 p.m. ET today, after 47 years of membership. Here's what you need to know.
CBC.ca Also reported by •ReutersFrance 24

What actually changes, and when, with Brexit?

Tonight, the United Kingdom will officially leave the European Union. What comes next?
CBS News

