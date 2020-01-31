Brexit Day: United Kingdom divorces from EU, steps into transition twilight zone
Friday, 31 January 2020 () The United Kingdom leaves the European Union on Friday for an uncertain Brexit future, the most significant change to its place in the world since the loss of empire and a blow to 70 years of efforts to forge European unity from the ruins of war.
After years of wait, the day has finally come. The United Kingdom leaves the European Union for an uncertain Brexit future, the most significant change to its place in the world since the loss of empire and a blow to 70 years of efforts to forge European unity from the ruins of war. Ciara Lee reports
The United Kingdom will officially cease to be a member of the European Union at 6 p.m. ET today, after 47 years of membership. Here's what you need to know. CBC.ca Also reported by •Reuters •France 24