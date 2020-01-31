News24.com | WATCH: Senate poised to reject witnesses, acquit Trump of impeachment charges

Global  

Friday, 31 January 2020
The US Senate could acquit Donald Trump of impeachment charges as early as Friday after Democratic efforts to call trial witnesses appeared to fall short, handing the president a decisive political victory heading into a tough re-election fight.
President Trump's impeachment trial coming to an expected end with protests erupting on the streets of New York and Washington, D.C. after the President's acquittal.

The Senate acquitted President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment -- but it was not without high emotion, and it left the country and Congress divided, reports Pat Kessler (2:55). WCCO 4 News..

The Senate's 53-47 vote on the second article of impeachment brought the proceedings to an end.
After the Republican-controlled Senate acquitted President Donald Trump on impeachment charges, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters that...
