N.S. court says man's rights not infringed when Grabher licence plate was revoked

CTV News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge has dismissed a claim by a man who says the province infringed on his freedom of expression when it revoked a licence plate personalized with his surname -- Grabher.
