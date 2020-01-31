Virginia's House Of Delegates Passes 7 Gun Control Measures
"For too many years this body has put the convenience of gun owners above all else, and that has led to tragic consequences time and time again," Virginia Del. Patrick Hope said.
Virginia's Democrat-controlled House of Delegates passed seven gun control measures on Thursday.
