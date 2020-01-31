Global  

Virginia's House Of Delegates Passes 7 Gun Control Measures

Newsy Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Virginia's House Of Delegates Passes 7 Gun Control MeasuresWatch Video"For too many years this body has put the convenience of gun owners above all else, and that has led to tragic consequences time and time again," Virginia Del. Patrick Hope said.  

Virginia's Democrat-controlled House of Delegates passed seven gun control measures on Thursday.

The bills include one that would...
News video: America’s Civil Rights: The Second Amendment Sanctuary Movement

America’s Civil Rights: The Second Amendment Sanctuary Movement 38:21

 Ep 48 | “We find that the right to keep and bear arms is a “civil right,’” are words you can find in a January 24, 2020 opinion written by the Illinois Supreme Court in a gun rights case. Until the Heller decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, this issue had not been addressed in a legal sense,...

