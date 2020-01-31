Brexit emotions on display in EU parliament as U.K. formally pulls out

Emotions ran high in Brussels as the EU Parliament sang Auld Lang Syne to its departing British members. Brexiteer Nigel Farage gleefully waved the U.K. flag in his goodbye speech after the country ended its 47-year tenure in the European Union. Mark Phillips reports from London where people are asking what comes next. 👓 View full article



