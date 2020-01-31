Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Pentagon, Other US Government Departments Take Coronavirus Response Measures

Pentagon, Other US Government Departments Take Coronavirus Response Measures

Eurasia Review Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
By David Vergun

The Defense Department is working with other government agencies in responding to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is closely monitoring an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus, named 2019-nCoV, that was first detected in Wuhan City, in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Starbucks shuts 2,000 Chinese stores over coronavirus fears

Starbucks shuts 2,000 Chinese stores over coronavirus fears 01:07

 CHINA — Starbucks has shut down half of its stores in China amid the coronavirus outbreak in order to protect its staff and support government containment efforts. NPR reports that the coffee behemoth has temporarily shut more than 2,000 outlets as the number of infected have skyrocketed...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wuhan coronavirus contagious even during incubation period [Video]Wuhan coronavirus contagious even during incubation period

WUHAN, CHINA — Chinese authorities believe the coronavirus is contagious even when symptoms are not visible. Citing China's National Health Commission, the South China Morning Post reports that..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:24Published

More than 50 people tested for coronavirus in UK but all negative [Video]More than 50 people tested for coronavirus in UK but all negative

More than 50 people have now been tested for coronavirus in the UK, according to the Department of Health, although all tests have returned negative. The current risk to the public remains low, the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tech's Role in Addressing Coronavirus and Other Potential Pandemics

Tech's Role in Addressing Coronavirus and Other Potential PandemicsWHO has declared the coronavirus a global health emergency in recognition that the disease risk no longer is confined to China. UN member countries may decide to...
MacNewsWorld

U.S. warns citizens against travel to China as virus toll tops 200

U.S. warns citizens against travel to China as virus toll tops 200By Brenda Goh and Muyu Xu . SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - The U.S. government warned Americans not to travel to China as the death toll from a new coronavirus...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Pentagon, Other US Government Departments Take Coronavirus Response Measures https://t.co/6jNl6sPDZl 1 hour ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Pentagon, Other US Government Departments Take Coronavirus Response Measures https://t.co/t10hanflQb https://t.co/ZqvWaRRv0n 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.