Pentagon, Other US Government Departments Take Coronavirus Response Measures
Friday, 31 January 2020 (
2 hours ago)
By David Vergun
The Defense Department is working with other government agencies in responding to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is closely monitoring an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus, named 2019-nCoV, that was first detected in Wuhan City, in ...
Credit: TomoNews US - Published
16 hours ago < > Embed
CHINA — Starbucks has shut down half of its stores in China amid the coronavirus outbreak in order to protect its staff and support government containment efforts.
NPR reports that the coffee behemoth has temporarily shut more than 2,000 outlets as the number of infected have skyrocketed... Starbucks shuts 2,000 Chinese stores over coronavirus fears 01:07
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Wuhan coronavirus contagious even during incubation period
WUHAN, CHINA — Chinese authorities believe the coronavirus is contagious even when symptoms are not visible.
Citing China's National Health Commission, the South China Morning Post reports that..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:24 Published 4 days ago
More than 50 people tested for coronavirus in UK but all negative
More than 50 people have now been tested for coronavirus in the UK, according to the Department of Health, although all tests have returned negative. The current risk to the public remains low, the..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 5 days ago
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this