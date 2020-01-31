Democratic Presidential Hopeful John Delaney Drops Out Of The Race

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

John Delaney is out of the 2020 race for the White House.



The former congressman said he chose to step down because "he was unable to meet the 15% viability in a material number of caucus precincts" and didn't want to hurt other moderate candidates' viability.



