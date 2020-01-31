Global  

Dramatic video shows stadium collapse with worker on roof

CBS News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
A construction worker was killed after the roof of a sports stadium collapsed during planned demolition work in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Worker dies in Russian sport stadium roof collapse

Dramatic footage shows a worker trying to run to safety as the massive structure disintegrates.
BBC News


