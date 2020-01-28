Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump impeachment trial day 11: All the latest updates

Trump impeachment trial day 11: All the latest updates

Al Jazeera Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Trump impeachment trial may end soon as Senate prepares for crucial vote on witnesses.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Latest On President Trump's Impeachment Trial

Latest On President Trump's Impeachment Trial 00:38

 US Senators are expected to ask questions in the latest phase of the impeachment trial against President Trump.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'I will vote to acquit' -Sen. Susan Collins [Video]'I will vote to acquit' -Sen. Susan Collins

Senator Susan Collins, one of a handful of moderate Republicans, said she would vote for President Donald Trump&apos;s acquittal in his impeachment trial.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:43Published

PA Senators Will Vote In Impeachment Trial [Video]PA Senators Will Vote In Impeachment Trial

United States Senators Pat Toomey and Bob Casey will cast their votes whether President Trump should be removed from office.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump impeachment trial day eight: All the latest updates

Trump's defence team will present its final day of arguments on Tuesday, which will be followed by senator questions.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •USATODAY.comeuronewsCBS News

Explainer: Why will Republicans vote to acquit Trump in his impeachment trial?

The Republican-led U.S. Senate is expected to acquit President Donald Trump on Wednesday at the end of his impeachment trial on charges that he abused his power...
Reuters Also reported by •WorldNewsReuters IndiaCBS News

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.