First Year Of EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement Shows Growth In EU Exports

Eurasia Review Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
February 1, 2020 marks the first anniversary of the entry into force of the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA). In the first ten months following the implementation of the agreement, EU exports to Japan went up by 6.6% compared to the same period the year before. This outperforms the growth in the past three years,...



