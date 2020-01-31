Global  

Will not tolerate interference by Pakistan: Kejriwal

Hindu Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday told a Pakistan Minister any interference by Pakistan, the “biggest sponsor of terrorism”, will not be
somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Delhi Polls Internal Matter of India, Will Not Tolerate Pakistan’s Interference, Says Arvind Kejriwal… https://t.co/UehYFSS9El 4 hours ago

AjayStfc

Ajay Tiwari Delhi Polls Internal Matter of India, Will Not Tolerate Pakistan’s Interference, Says Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/11M35lOzpg 5 hours ago

Rababsworld

Pardon me Delhi polls internal matter of India, will not tolerate Pakistan’s interference: says @ArvindKejriwal then why… https://t.co/ofsWuqBhQg 6 hours ago

sgvombatkere

S.G.Vombatkere Pakistan (or any other country for that matter) has NO business commenting on our internal political/economic/socia… https://t.co/CBdXMLGi9n 7 hours ago

raghukoppar

Raghu Koppar RT @NewIndianXpress: Delhi CM #ArvindKejriwal said #DelhiElections2020 is an internal matter of India and no interference by #Pakistan, the… 7 hours ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Delhi elections internal matter of India, will not tolerate Pakistan’s interference, says CM Arvind Kejriwal… https://t.co/nytdOuh3Tu 7 hours ago

TheDailyPioneer

The Pioneer #ArvindKejriwal : Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal on Friday said elections in Delhi are an internal matter of India and n… https://t.co/YDdy3kkHOq 7 hours ago

fpjindia

Free Press Journal 'Will not tolerate interference of biggest terrorism sponsors': Kejriwal hits out at Pakistan Minister over 'Modima… https://t.co/D4GN3asSJQ 8 hours ago

