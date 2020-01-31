Journey time of some trains from Mysuru to Arsikere to be reduced from today Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The journey time of some trains from Mysuru to Arsikere will be reduced from February 1, 2020. Their timings have also been revised. A release said th 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this