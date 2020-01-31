Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump expands travel ban to include Nigeria and 5 other countries

Trump expands travel ban to include Nigeria and 5 other countries

CBS News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The expansion will ban most immigration from Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan, Eritrea and Nigeria, Africa's most populous country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump’s Travel Ban Expanded

Trump’s Travel Ban Expanded 01:29

 President Donald Trump is expanding his controversial travel ban to include six more countries.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Restricts Immigration — But Not Temporary Visas — For 6 Nations [Video]Trump Restricts Immigration — But Not Temporary Visas — For 6 Nations

Unlike most of the countries already facing a travel ban, citizens from the newly added nations can still visit to the U.S. for business or pleasure.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:22Published

President Trump Expands Travel Ban To 6 More Countries [Video]President Trump Expands Travel Ban To 6 More Countries

Advocates say the expanded policy will primarily impact Muslim and African populations.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

President Trump Expands Travel Ban To 6 More Countries

President Trump Expands Travel Ban To 6 More CountriesWatch VideoPresident Trump’s travel ban will now cover six more countries: Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania. Acting Department of...
Newsy Also reported by •Al JazeeraPremium Times NigeriaCBS NewsReuters IndiaallAfrica.comTechCrunchNew Zealand HeraldBBC NewsUSATODAY.comFT.comNYTimes.com

U.S. travel ban on Nigeria, ill conceived — Lai Mohammed

The American government is reportedly planning to impose travel restrictions on seven countries, including Nigeria. The post U.S. travel ban on Nigeria, ill...
Premium Times Nigeria Also reported by •FT.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.