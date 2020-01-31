Global  

Coronavirus: In quarantine after being repatriated from China

BBC News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
British man, Matt Raw sent this video from his accommodation at Arrowe Park Hospital after he was flown out of Wuhan.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: S Korea officials face anger over coronavirus quarantine centres

S Korea officials face anger over coronavirus quarantine centres 01:55

 Protesters rage over plans to quarantine hundreds of Koreans set to be flown home from China's coronavirus epicentre.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Travelers Say Coronavirus Outbreak In China Won't Deter Plans [Video]Travelers Say Coronavirus Outbreak In China Won't Deter Plans

The U.S. will begin funneling passengers from China to six major airports. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:48Published

The coronavirus outbreak is now a public health emergency of international concern. Here's what that means [Video]The coronavirus outbreak is now a public health emergency of international concern. Here's what that means

As cases of the coronavirus soar in China and the spread continues around the globe, the World Health Organization has declared this outbreak a Public Health Emergency. But what exactly does that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nearly 200 Americans airlifted from China placed under coronavirus quarantine

Reuters) - Nearly 200 Americans evacuated from China and voluntarily confined to a California air base for 72 hours of coronavirus screenings were placed under a...
Reuters Also reported by •SBSeBaums World

Army establishes coronavirus quarantine facility for students returning from China

The quarantine facility consists of accommodation barracks for the students, administrative areas and medical facility area.
Hindu

