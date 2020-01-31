Global  

Spain confirms first case of coronavirus - Health Ministry

Reuters India Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Spain's National Centre for Microbiology has confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus after a man was diagnosed with the virus on the remote island of La Gomera in the Canaries, the Health Ministry said late on Friday.
