Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Brexit is official: UK leaves European Union

Brexit is official: UK leaves European Union

FOXNews.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
With little fanfare, the United Kingdom officials left the European Union on Friday, entering into a deep unknown after three years of tense negotiations over trade snd identity politics. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Brexit: Britain will leave the European Union tonight

Brexit: Britain will leave the European Union tonight 00:37

 The United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union at 11pm tonight. Here we take a look at the latest figures behind Brexit.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Londoners count down final seconds to Brexit in Parliament Square [Video]Londoners count down final seconds to Brexit in Parliament Square

This is the moment the UK officially left the European Union, counted down by Brexit supporters in Westminster's Parliament Square.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:44Published

U.K. Officially Leaves European Union After 3.5 Years Of Negotiations [Video]U.K. Officially Leaves European Union After 3.5 Years Of Negotiations

Brexit was made official Friday at 11 p.m. local time.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

EU assumes post-Brexit transition finishes at end-2020: senior official

The European Union is working on the assumption that the status quo transition period after Brexit will terminate at the end of the year and not be extended, a...
Reuters

Brexit: UK leaves the European Union

Celebrations and sorrow as the UK begins a new era outside the 27 nation European community.
BBC News Also reported by •NewsyCBS NewsChicago S-TReutersEurasia Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GPritchett9

Greg Pritchett Congrats After years of Brexit turmoil, U.K. officially leaves European Union https://t.co/B4IXId9dGd https://t.co/Lqj2gLihQu 4 minutes ago

Lindacu80393849

Linda Curtis...#MAGA ,#KAG ,TRUMP 2020,NO DM's. . RT @brayc2: Good for Britain. They have a chance to survive when the EU goes belly up. Brexit is official: UK leaves European Union https… 7 minutes ago

tonynjue

#ωαנιηﻭαηуιηуι RT @nowthisnews: BREAKING: Brexit is official as of 11:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time. Three and a half years of high-tension debates and two pr… 9 minutes ago

brayc2

Chris Bray_Common Sense_Patriotic Vet Good for Britain. They have a chance to survive when the EU goes belly up. Brexit is official: UK leaves European… https://t.co/Ghg5VrnU1h 17 minutes ago

JohnKish20

John Kish RT @PamT817716: Brexit is official: UK leaves European Union https://t.co/Vx0A9JC71w 24 minutes ago

LiquidDestroyer

Tim * India's vegetables monthly inflation rate spiked to 60% due to food supply shocks due to extreme weather * Most o… https://t.co/7AZFtBsXZO 31 minutes ago

edwards007_nyc

NYC Lady Congratulations #England #GreatBritain on a very long and hard won victory, you have***once again! To English t… https://t.co/DBlJUztRAP 38 minutes ago

bomba13189

nicolas aste Brexit is official: UK leaves European Union https://t.co/K4r1zQJfNb Great!! Now they can go back to be an indivi… https://t.co/dAFsF9CQ3m 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.