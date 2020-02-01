Todd Stermer death: Inside the investigation

On January 7, 2007, a fire destroyed the Stermer house, killing 42-year old father and husband, Todd Stermer. "48 Hours" follows the case of Linda Stermer, Todd's wife, who was arrested and convicted for arson and murder

