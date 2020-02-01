Brexit done: UK leaves EU as Boris Johnson hails new dawn

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hailed "a new chapter" in Britain's history as he signed its divorce deal with the EU, clearing another hurdle ahead of the...

'New dawn' Brexit to do list: money, charming Trump and making friends The United Kingdom leaves the European Union at 2300 GMT on Friday but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a bulging to do list for what he has cast as a "new dawn"...

Reuters 2 days ago Also reported by • Belfast Telegraph

