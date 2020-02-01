Global  

Brexit done: UK leaves EU as Boris Johnson hails new dawn

Zee News Saturday, 1 February 2020
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the historic moment as the dawn of a new era for the UK in his address to the nation just before Brexit.
 As pro-EU demonstrators gathered outside the UK Parliament to oppose Brexit Thursday (January 30), the 'Stop Brexit Man', Steve Bray, accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of "lying to the nation" and s

Britain has officially left the European Union - a decision that was voted for by more than 17 million people in June 2016. Pro and anti-Brexit parties were held on the historic night of January 31..

News24.com | UK's Johnson hails 'new chapter' as he signs EU divorce deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hailed "a new chapter" in Britain's history as he signed its divorce deal with the EU, clearing another hurdle ahead of the...
News24

'New dawn' Brexit to do list: money, charming Trump and making friends

The United Kingdom leaves the European Union at 2300 GMT on Friday but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a bulging to do list for what he has cast as a "new dawn"...
Reuters Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

