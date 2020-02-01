Global  

Public health emergency declared over coronavirus

CBS News Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The federal government has declared a public health emergency and is taking a historic step to contain the coronavirus. For the first time in decades, U.S. citizens returning from China are being quarantined. Carter Evans has the latest.
News video: Coronavirus declared public health emergency in U.S., some travelers concerned

Coronavirus declared public health emergency in U.S., some travelers concerned 02:17

 Coronavirus declared public health emergency in U.S., some travelers concerned

Coronavirus continues to spread [Video]Coronavirus continues to spread

Flights from the US to China have been grounded and public health emergency declared.

New Travel Restrictions As Coronavirus Continues To Spread [Video]New Travel Restrictions As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

The United States has declared a public health emergency Friday in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. Declares Public Health Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak

U.S. Declares Public Health Emergency Over Coronavirus OutbreakWatch Video"Following the World Health Organization's decision to declare the 2019 novel coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern, I have...
NZ now has coronavirus tests available with results back in 2 hours

NZ now has coronavirus tests available with results back in 2 hoursUrgent testing for the coronavirus can now be done in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health says. The World Health Organisation this morning declared the...
