NRA to drop lawsuit over Los Angeles disclosure law

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The National Rifle Association is dropping its lawsuit against Los Angeles after the city repealed a law that required would-be city contractors to disclose ties to the gun-rights group, according to a court filing Friday. Both sides said they have agreed to an injunction permanently blocking enforcement of the law and […]
