Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > ‘Dawn Of A New Era’ Says Johnson As UK Exits EU

‘Dawn Of A New Era’ Says Johnson As UK Exits EU

Eurasia Review Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
By Benjamin Fox

(EurActiv) — The January rain kept some of the crowds away but there was still a steady stream of human traffic as several thousand Brexit supporters headed to Parliament Square to countdown the minutes to 11pm GMT when the UK formally ended its 47 year membership of the European Union on Friday (31...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

It's not over until it's over. This is BoJo's post-Brexit 'to-do' list [Video]It's not over until it's over. This is BoJo's post-Brexit 'to-do' list

The United Kingdom leaves the European Union an hour before midnight on Friday but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a bulging to do list for what he has cast a &quot;new dawn&quot; for the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:57Published

It's not over until it's over. This is BoJo's post-Brexit 'to-do' list [Video]It's not over until it's over. This is BoJo's post-Brexit 'to-do' list

The United Kingdom leaves the European Union an hour before midnight on Friday but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a bulging to do list for what he has cast a "new dawn" for the country. Francesca..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dawn of a new era: Johnson 'respectfully' marks Brexit day

EU chiefs vowed to find new ways of working together with Britain "as allies, partners and friends".
Khaleej Times

'Dawn of a new era': UK's Johnson 'respectfully' marks Brexit day

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hail Brexit day on Friday as "the dawn of a new era" and pledge to unite Britain in an address to the nation which he hopes...
Reuters


Tweets about this

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review ‘Dawn Of A New Era’ Says Johnson As UK Exits EU https://t.co/1inmj3HHWo 30 minutes ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review ‘Dawn Of A New Era’ Says Johnson As UK Exits EU https://t.co/ZDOze4oFSf https://t.co/D5ApUEv6am 36 minutes ago

itsahotdogtree

Pee-Wee's Investing Wheelhouse & Science Emporium .#Brexit Finally Arrives, @borisjohnson Says It's #ANewDawn -- @Tanzeel_Akhtar via @Feedly. #business #economy… https://t.co/AICsOZxakN 2 hours ago

newsinformer4

news informer Brexit: Breguit: Britain says goodbye to the EU, PM Boris said – not the end of the new era – brexit uk leaves euro… https://t.co/IaCbAemgRl 3 hours ago

indypremium

Independent Premium Boris Johnson says it's a new dawn breaking on Brexit day | Your daily politics briefing https://t.co/CVN4xoDQXM 5 hours ago

Nososira

Sunni RT @BuzzFeedNewsUK: NEW: The UK has left the European Union after half a century of membership. Boris Johnson says it is “the dawn of a new… 5 hours ago

AnalysisBrexit

BrexitCulturalAnalysis RT @politicshome: NEW: Boris Johnson says UK has 'taken back self-government' as Britain leaves the EU after 47 years https://t.co/TmBBebIl… 5 hours ago

MooreToTheStory

Marshall Moore RT @Benzinga: #Brexit Finally Arrives, Johnson Says It's 'A New Dawn' https://t.co/ytKM4YyEfo 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.